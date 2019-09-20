REARDAN, Wash. — Reardan School District was placed on a lockout on Friday morning after a former student threatened to "shoot up the school" at a football game.

Superintendent Marcus Morgan said the lockout had been lifted as of 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

A modified lockdown, known as a lockout, means students are brought inside and buildings are secured while normal school operations continue.

Authorities have identified the suspect and are searching for him in Spokane County on Friday morning, Morgan said. They will then determine whether an arrest should be made.

Reardan police told KREM that a former student who attended a football game on Thursday night made verbal threats to current students. Those students reported the threats to school staff on Friday morning.

Morgan added that the suspect threatened to "shoot up the school."

The suspect dropped out of school several years ago is now 18 years old, police said. He was in the Reardan area to visit family.

Morgan reiterated that students are safe on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as KREM receives new information.

