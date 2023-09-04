Man with extensive criminal history arrested for deadly stabbing in downtown

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), Steven P. White, 46, faces a charge of first degree murder.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the stabbing death of a man in downtown Spokane last weekend.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), Steven P. White, 46, faces a charge of first degree murder.

Officers found the body of the victim just after midnight on Aug. 27 near Wall Street and West Railroad Avenue.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Shan Anderson, 44.

Anderson died from “stab and incised wounds.” The medical examiner’s officer said the manner was homicide.

SPD said detectives identified and recovered several pieces of evidence, including video showing what appeared to be unprovoked assault. The victim's shown lying down, according to SPD, when the suspect approaches and stabs him over a dozen times.

According to SPD, White's a 24-time convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, including robbery and riot with a deadly weapon.