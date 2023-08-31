Spokane County jail measure gets makeover ahead of November vote after judge's ruling

A Spokane County judge ruled the wording on Measure 1 needs to clearly reflect voters are approving funding a new jail.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A measure you'll see on your Spokane County ballot this November is getting a makeover.

A Spokane County judge ruled the wording on Spokane County's Measure 1 must change to accurately reflect what voters are deciding to fund. The measure, billed as a law and justice proposal on its website, would increase sales tax by .2% if approved.

The county would use its portion (60% of the collected tax) to expand the downtown jail and close Geiger to move inmates into the new jail building.

While not the sole aim of the measure, construction of a new corrections facility has become the most common and widely discussed aspect of asking for the tax increase. However, the wording proposed for November's ballot didn't specifically mention anything about a new jail.

Under that original wording, according to court documents, the proceeds would be used "by the County, Cities, and Towns within Spokane County for criminal justice, public safety, and behavioral health problems, as provided in Resolution No. 22-0824."

It's why nine organizations, including Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR) and the NAACP asked a judge to take a look. They argued failing to include anything about jail construction was a 'fatal error' that violated Washington law and was misleading to voters.

In their petition, the groups said few voters would oppose funding criminal justice, public safety, and behavioral health problems.

"While everyone supports 'public safety,' many would disagree that the construction and expansion of jail facilities promotes public safety or justice," the petition stated. "Petitioners oppose the building of a new jail and believe the citizens of Spokane County will also oppose the building of a new jail if clearly presented with that option on the ballot."

Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel agreed the wording needed to be specific and clear based on state law.

Judge Hazel changed the wording that will appear on the ballot, adding the words 'including building and improving jails or correctional facilities.'

Here's a look at how Measure 1 will appear on ballots this November:

