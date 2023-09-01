300 suspected fentanyl pills found on newly booked inmate

Officers say this isn't the first time this has happened.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A newly booked inmate tried to bring 300 suspected fentanyl pills into the Spokane County Jail, according to Spokane County officials.

While booking a suspected individual, officers at the Spokane County Jail discovered approximately 300 pills believed to be fentanyl.

“I commend the dedicated men and women of Detention Services for their professionalism and exceptional work," said Milke Sparber, Senior Director of Law & Justice for Spokane County. "Their duty is to protect the safety of all, including safeguarding our community and the inmates in our custody."

The Spokane County Jail reported that the inmate was in the process of being booked for driving with a suspended license when the 300 pills were found on her. The pills have been sent to a lab to confirm their fentanyl content. If fentanyl is detected, the Spokane Police Department stated that they will likely add Possession of Narcotics to the inmate's charges.

"Thanks to the vigilance of our officers, lethal contraband was prevented from entering the jail housing units. This further underscores the necessity for modern correctional infrastructure, such as our new state-of-the-art body scanner, and the implementation of drug and alcohol programming for offenders," added Sparber.

