Malden families sponsored during Christmas tree lighting

Three months after a damaging wildfire, a rebuild will continue throughout the holiday season as residents remain hopeful.

MALDEN, Wash. — The pain and devastation from a natural disaster don’t go away overnight.

Lives were changed forever during the Babb fire. People are still trying to recover from financial struggles.

During this holiday season, even a simple act such as lighting a Christmas tree brings back some sense of normalcy while communities rebuild.

Kristen Cisielskie’s farm was in the path of September's fire.

“We had our duck business, we had about 320 ducks, she explained. “Only 10 made it so that was a hard hit.”

Signs from the fire still exist throughout Malden and Pine City. Likely remaining that way for the foreseeable future.

While many remain hopeful for better days, they know what kind of challenge is ahead of them and Christmas has to be a part of the cleanup this year.

“We need to continue to support them knowing that recovery is a long-term deal. It’ll take months and years to rebuild this community,” said Aaron McMurray, Innovia Foundation Chief Strategy Officer.

Providing joy for kids and families that have been impacted has been deemed a top priority this season.

Innovia launched a mission to acknowledge what they've gone through. Within 48 hours of announcing the initiative, every one of the people who lost homes was sponsored by a family in the region.

Guaranteeing them a Christmas Day meal along with presents underneath a tree.

Scott Hokonson is a Malden resident and Director of Recovery Operations. Since the fire, he's stepped up as a voice pushing for a bounce back.

“I get to see my neighbors and I get to have a cup of coffee with them, said Hokonson after the tree lighting. “That’s rare these days, but it becomes even more special after losing your home and all your relatives and friends' homes.”

With gatherings being slim because of the coronavirus, the Christmas tree lighting was a chance to hear from one another.