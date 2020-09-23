Resource center set up for Malden fire victims

Officials will be providing support at the multi-agency resource center Friday and Saturday next to the temporary Malden City Hall.

MALDEN, Wash. — Spokane Emergency Management hosted a community meeting for the people of Malden and Pine City on Wednesday.

During the meeting, officials provided updates on the recovery efforts.

Whitman County Public Health approved a resolution to waive fees for permitting and installing septic systems. They will be providing support at the multi-agency resource center Friday and Saturday next to the temporary Malden City Hall.

Anyone in need of transportation to the resource center can contact the Red Cross.

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office is compiling a list of scrap metal companies residents can contact about processing burned vehicles. The owners of the vehicles are being asked to try and ID the VIN number if possible to give to the scrapper.

Some homeowners expressed concerns with looters. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said they have deputies patrolling the area non-stop. He encourages residents to report anything unusual or looting situations.

The next meeting is Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.

For those who are not able to attend these community meetings, a website and Facebook page have been created with all the latest information. You can also email questions to Babbroadfirerecovery@gmail.com.

The Babb-Malden Fire is burning 15,266 acres since it sparked at about noon on Labor Day. at last check it was 90% contained.

A tree limb that hit a powerline is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to Avista.