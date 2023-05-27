Annual Gyro Days festival returning to Wallace

After the ball drops, people get on their bikes, Jeeps, cars, trucks, or skateboards and follow the ball to the finish line at Wallace’s 6th Street Bridge.

WALLACE, Idaho — The annual Gyro Days festival is just a few weeks away and the Wallace Gyro Club is selling tickets for the Lead Creek Derby fundraiser.

The Lead Creek Derby is the main event of the four-day festival and is one of the more unique traditions in the region.

The Gyro Ball is dropped into the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River at the Last Chance Bridge in Mullan. After the ball drops, people get on their bikes, Jeeps, cars, trucks, or skateboards and follow the ball to the finish line at Wallace’s 6th Street Bridge.

In the weeks leading up to the derby, businesses will be selling tickets that are each assigned a hypothetical computer-generated time that it will take for the ball to reach Wallace. The buyer of the ticket with the assigned time that is closest to the actual time wins the first-place prize.