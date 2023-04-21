Wallace Depot Day signals the start of summer

WALLACE, Idaho — A decked out train depot and a colorful car show signal the start of summer in this North Idaho town.
"We'll wine you, we'll dine you and we'll show you a good time," said event organizer Dick Caron.
The Depot Days celebrate the start of summer with vintage car, rain or shine. The train depot itself is from a long time ago and has plenty of North Idaho history.
For more information on the event, click here.
