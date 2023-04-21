Wallace Depot Day signals the start of summer

The Depot Day celebrate the start of summer with vintage car, rain or shine.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WALLACE, Idaho — A decked out train depot and a colorful car show signal the start of summer in this North Idaho town.

"We'll wine you, we'll dine you and we'll show you a good time," said event organizer Dick Caron.

The Depot Days celebrate the start of summer with vintage car, rain or shine. The train depot itself is from a long time ago and has plenty of North Idaho history.

For more information on the event, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.