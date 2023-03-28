Students graduate from 20-week mentorship program through Spokane Public Schools | Inland Northbest

To commemorate their achievements, a graduation ceremony was held.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students with two Spokane Public Schools groups graduated from a 20-week program on Monday. To commemorate their achievements, a graduation ceremony was held.

The groups include the Young Men Achieving Destiny (YouMAD?) at Shadle Park High School and Ladies Investing in Noble Character at Yasuhara Middle School.

Students spoke about the impact these programs have on them. Use the player below to watch:

