Garfield Elementary School kids help prepare 'Fit for Bloomsday' kits

Garfield Elementary kids volunteered to help prepare 'Fit for Bloomsday' kits. The kits were mailed out to about 70 local schools.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of local elementary schoolers had a ‘packing party’ at the Bloomsday office on Friday.

The ‘Fit for Bloomsday’ program helps prepare kids for the Bloomsday and Junior Bloomsday races and promotes fitness and nutrition.

Tom Jones, the founder of the program, hosted the kids at the Bloomsday office. He said about 8,000 students participate in the ‘Fit for Bloomsday’ program.

"I've been working in Bloomsday all this time, and I think it is one of the biggest things in Spokane where all the kids are involved all around the area. I think it's been very special," Jones said.

The kids said it was fun to spend a field trip not just learning but giving back to the community.

