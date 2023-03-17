Wallace named one of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure magazine

Much like the surrounding Silver Valley, Wallace has a rich and colorful history.

WALLACE, Idaho — The "Center of the Universe," Wallace, was recently named one of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure magazine.

“What makes a town beautiful? The answer is naturally subjective,” the article explained. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder of the one visiting the town, and the Silver Valley certainly has its share of unique beauty, from mountainous landscapes to hidden lakes and quaint towns that all have something to offer.

Much like the surrounding Silver Valley, Wallace has a rich and colorful history. However, when it comes to Wallace, many people can take one step into the town and see and feel that it’s a little different than many of its neighbors. The article explains that Wallace packs a big historical punch for a city of its size, with a population of around 808, compared to Shoshone County’s largest town, Kellogg, which has nearly three times that amount with 2,374.

In 1979, the small town was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, designated as a part of a highway revolt that prevented Interstate 90 from being built, which would have destroyed the center of the town, which includes some incredible Classical Revival, Renaissance Revival and Late Victorian architecture.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Shoshone News Press.

