Wallace Food Bank facing increased demand as donations dwindle

The Wallace Food Bank has seen a stark decrease in food donations over the past few years — all while the need has doubled.

WALLACE, Idaho — The Wallace Food Bank may have changed leadership, but the goal remains the same.

Last summer, when Pastor Art Flemming told his group of volunteers that he was planning on retiring and transitioning out of his role as the food bank’s president, his plan was to make sure that he left the food bank in a place of stability so that it could endure after he was gone.

“Art wanted to have a solid, local core group of volunteers to take over as board members,” said new president Michael Hoffman.

Hoffman, along with Margie Grandpre, Sallie Sprute and Scott Leitch decided that they would be that core group.

Hoffman has expressed that his passion is the community, and after he moved into the area in 2021, he was compelled to get involved in as much of the community as possible.

And from the way he describes himself, it seems like a pretty good fit.

To read the full article, please visit our content partner, the Shoshone News-Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.