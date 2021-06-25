Large fire near Deadman Creek forces Level 2 evacuations

The Ferry County Sheriff's Department started evacuating people in the area and the fire was reported to be on both sides of the creek.

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — A large fire near Deadman Creek and the Jacknife Lookout Road in Ferry County is forcing evacuations.

Washington Department of Natural Resources is calling it the Jackknife Fire. According to DNR officials, the fire is burning 20 acres.

According to Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber, the Level 2 evacuations are in place for most of the Deadman Creek area. Level 2 evacuations mean people in the area should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

The Ferry County Sheriff's Department started evacuating people in the area and the fire was reported to be on both sides of Deadman Creek.

Currently, it is closed to any unnecessary traffic yet, Madsen Creek road is still open and available for those evacuating.

DNR has multiple resources on scene fighting the fire, while the Ferry County Sheriff's Department is helping with evacuations.

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office 'strongly advises' against burning due to the increased fire danger.

