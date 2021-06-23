Here's a list of current burn bans in effect in the Inland Northwest

The burn bans are due to extreme weather and will be in place until further notice.

A historic heat wave is on the way for much of the Northwest. Temperatures will soar to record high levels this weekend as Spokane sees the potential for the highest June temperature ever recorded.

It will be so hot this weekend that widespread high temperature records will be broken. Temperatures will trend almost 30 degrees above normal. In Spokane, that puts high temperatures above 100 degrees starting Saturday and staying there through at least the first part of next week.

Here is list of counties and recreational areas that currently have a burn ban in place.

Areas with burn bans in place in Washington

• Spokane County: Outdoor recreational fires, open burns, rule burns and permit burns are currently prohibited in Spokane County.

• Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area: The burn ban goes into effect on Friday, June 25.

• Okanogan County: The ban is currently in effect.

• Lincoln County: No small debris disposal fires (burns without a written DNR permit)

• Kanikusa (NE Washington) Fire Danger Rating Area (FDRA): Permit and rule burns are not allowed.

• Foothills FDRA: Permit Burns and Rule burns are not allowed. Campfires are allowed in approved, designated campgrounds only.

• Upper Basin FDRA: Permit burns and rule burns are not allowed. Campfires are allowed in approved, designated campgrounds only.

• Valley FDRA: Permit burns and rule burns are not allowed. Campfires are allowed in approved, designated campgrounds only.

• Asotin County: All permit burning, rule burning, and campfires are not allowed.

Idaho

• Kootenai County: Burning will be closed for all fires except recreational fires in an approved fire pit. This is because the extreme temperatures, low humidity have raised fire dangers in Kootenai County.

Kootenai County Fire also reminded residents to only use safe and sane fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches. Those are fireworks that remain near the ground and do not travel outside a 20-foot diameter. Safe and sane fireworks include cone fountains, sparklers, wheels, and whistles.

• Coeur d'Alene Fire does not have one in effect, but has raised the fire danger signs at Tubbs Hill. Camp fires, fireworks and smoking are not allowed on Tubbs Hill at any time.

Spokane is also under an extreme heat warning starting Friday, June 25 through Tuesday, June 29.