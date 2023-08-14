Two more Patriot Front members convicted of conspiracy to riot

After about three hours of deliberation, the six-person jury returned separate unanimous guilty verdicts for Wesley E. Van Horn and Kieran P. Morris.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two more Patriot Front members were convicted of conspiracy to riot Friday, but the men will face no additional jail time for planning to incite a riot during last year’s Pride in the Park celebration in City Park.

After about three hours of deliberation, the six-person jury returned separate unanimous guilty verdicts for Wesley E. Van Horn and Kieran P. Morris.

Judge Mayli Walsh sentenced the pair to 180 days in jail with all but two days suspended and credit for two days already served. Prosecutors had recommended a six-month sentence with eight days of actual jail time.

“I hope you appreciate what a big deal this is to this community and what a disturbance this has been in Coeur d’Alene,” Walsh told the defendants.

The Patriot Front members must each pay a $1,000 fine, minus the $300 bail they posted after their arrest in 2022.

Walsh placed the defendants on unsupervised probation for one year. She also granted withheld judgment in the case, which means the charges can be retroactively dismissed after the defendants successfully complete probation. If they violate the terms of their probation, however, they can face the maximum penalty for the misdemeanor charge, up to a year in jail.

Morris and Van Horn may not come within 500 feet of City Park while they’re on probation, except to visit the offices of their attorneys.

Friday marked the second conviction related to June 11, 2022, when 31 members of white nationalist group Patriot Front were stopped and arrested on their way to Pride in the Park.

