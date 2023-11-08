Patriot Front member testifies during Thursday's trial

Wesley Van Horn, 35, said there were scouts already downtown Coeur d'Alene relaying information to the Patriot Front members in the van as they approached.

COEUR D'ALENE JUNCTION, Idaho — A member of the white nationalist group Patriot Front took the stand Thursday.

It was the last day of testimony in the trial of Kieran Morris and Wesley Van Horn, who are accused of planning to incite a riot during a Pride celebration in City Park last year. They have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot by disturbing the public peace, a misdemeanor.

Van Horn, 35, of Lexington, Ala., said he wanted to explain why he and 30 other Patriot Front members came to Coeur d’Alene last summer.

“My intent that day was to peacefully assemble with my brothers and stand in opposition of what was going on in the park,” he said.

Van Horn said he climbed into the back of a U-Haul truck without knowing precisely where the group was headed or what event they would protest. But he said he would help direct the group after they rolled into City Park.

There were scouts already downtown, Van Horn said, relaying information to the Patriot Front members in the van as they approached.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

