Trials for 2 members of white nationalist group arrested near Idaho Pride event continue

Kieran P. Morris of Haslet, Texas, and Wesley E. Van Horn of Lexington, Ala., are charged with conspiracy to riot by disturbing the public peace, a misdemeanor.

COEUR D'ALENE JUNCTION, Idaho — Two more members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front are on trial this week.

Kieran P. Morris of Haslet, Texas, and Wesley E. Van Horn of Lexington, Ala., are charged with conspiracy to riot by disturbing the public peace, a misdemeanor.

Last month, a jury convicted five other Patriot Front members of the same crime. The men were sentenced to three days in jail and banned from downtown Coeur d’Alene for a year.

Morris and Van Horn were among the 31 members of Patriot Front who were arrested June 11, 2022, after police stopped their U-Haul truck on the way to a Pride event in City Park.

Prosecutors emphasized that no one has the right to interfere with another person’s lawful and peaceful right to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble.

“That’s exactly what these two defendants and their 29 co-conspirators, members of Patriot Front, intended to do when they traveled from all across the country to Coeur d’Alene,” deputy city attorney Ryan Hunter told jurors Tuesday.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.