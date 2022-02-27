Local Prosecuting Attorney intends to run for Kootenai District Judge in May

The position will become available upon the retirement of District Judge Lansing Haynes on April 30, 2022.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh has announced his intention to be a candidate in May to become a District Judge, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The position will become available upon the retirement of District Judge Lansing Haynes on April 30, 2022.

McHugh has been the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney since 2009, having been elected to the position on four occasions. While serving as Prosecuting Attorney, McHugh also served as a Board Member and President of the Idaho Prosecuting Attorney's Association. In 2016 he received the Idaho Association of Counties Mills Adler award, recognizing his significant contributions to the improvement of the Idaho Association of Counties. Locally, McHugh serves as a Board Member for Safe Passage, an organization devoted to serving the needs of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in North Idaho.

Prior to serving as Prosecuting Attorney, McHugh was a partner in a local law firm for eight years, involved in civil litigation and criminal defense. Before that he served as an Assistant United States Attorney for six years in Boise and five years in Coeur d'Alene, prosecuting a diverse criminal caseload. He also served at the United States Department of Justice's Professional Responsibility Advisory Office for one year in Washington, D.C., advising attorneys across the country on ethical issues. In addition, he served in the Criminal Division of the Idaho Attorney General's Office, as a Kootenai County Deputy Prosecutor, and as a Coeur d'Alene Assistant City Attorney.

McHugh has volunteered his time in the community, serving as a Board Member and President of the Rotary Club of Coeur d'Alene, and as a Board Member with the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center. He is an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

McHugh said he has been "honored to serve the citizens of Kootenai County as Prosecuting Attorney to keep our communities safe. In these challenging times it will be my commitment to maintaining trust in the judiciary when trust in other aspects of society seems to be eroding. If selected for this position, I will reach out to increase public understanding of the judicial system, push to use technology to make court matters more accessible to the public, work to efficiently administer cases to completion, and join with other judges to support specialty courts that serve the important goal of achieving lawful behavior. I am committed to the goal of promoting public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the courts. As a judge, it will be my goal to maintain the safe, welcoming community I grew up in and love."