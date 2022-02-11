Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell addresses allegations of racism

The press conference will take place at 1 p.m. at the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Conference Room in the Public Safety Building.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Haskell is set to hold a news conference on Friday to "address recent news coverage related to unsubstantiated allegations of racism in the Prosecutor's office," according to a press release.

After the Inlander published an article regarding racist statements from Lesley Haskell, his wife, Larry Haskell issued a statement saying the allegations on the article don't represent his personal views.

According to the article, Lesley Haskell used racial slurs on the social media platform Gab after expressing her reaction to a New York Post story titled "MSNBC's Joy Reid: Conservatives would trade tax cuts to 'openly say the n-word." Lesley Haskell commented, saying Reid was "the true definition of the word" and then explicitly typed out the racial slur.

Larry H. Haskell issued a statement on his official website saying his wife's views do not reflect his own.

"I want to strongly reassure everyone that what was expressed in the Inlander, as my wife’s comments, are not my views nor the views of the prosecutor’s office – nor should they ever be. No amount of republishing of her social media posts will make that so. I have never and will never use such language. I apologize for the language and content as contained in the article," Larry Haskell said in the statement.