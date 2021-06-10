Job search requirements go back into effect in July for Washington unemployment benefits

People on unemployment benefits will be required to show proof of three approved job search activities each week in order to remain eligible.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Those on unemployment benefits in Washington will need to show proof that they're looking for a job starting next month.

The Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) is reinstating the job search requirement in July. The requirement was suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it will be reinstated now that the economy is recovering, according to ESD.

Those on benefits will need to document at least three approved job search activities each week in order to remain eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the ESD website.

Those on benefits must begin job search activities the week of July 4 through July 10, and must report those activities starting the week of July 11, and every week afterward they plan to draw benefits.