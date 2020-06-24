Injuries reported after helicopter crashes near Rathdrum

The crash happened in the area of Highway 41 and Wyoming Avenue, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — An unknown number of people are injured after a helicopter crash near Rathdrum, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 41 and Wyoming Avenue, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Traffic was blocked but the road has since reopened. Deputies are still asking people to avoid the area if possible.

The occupants of the helicopter were taken to Kootenai Health for treatment of their injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.