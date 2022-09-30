Moscow to begin annual water flushing on Oct. 10

To minimize the buildup of iron flocculation, the system is flushed using fire hydrants and other specifically designed flushing equipment each year.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The city of Moscow announced Friday its annual flushing of the city's water system will begin on Oct. 10 and continue through Oct. 20.

Moscow's water is drawn from an aquifer system, which is naturally high in iron and can cause discoloration as it builds up in the system. However, this does not mean the water is unsafe to drink. To minimize the buildup of iron flocculation, the system is flushed using fire hydrants and other specifically designed flushing equipment each year.



Flushing will be performed between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. based on the following schedule:

Oct. 10 and 11 - Main Street west to the City Limits between D Street and Taylor Avenue

- Main Street west to the City Limits between D Street and Taylor Avenue Oct. 12 and 13 - D Street north to the City Limits between Almond Street and Polk Street and from Taylor Avenue south to Palouse River Drive, including the Frontier addition

- D Street north to the City Limits between Almond Street and Polk Street and from Taylor Avenue south to Palouse River Drive, including the Frontier addition Oct. 13 and 14 - 6th Street north to the City limits between Polk Street and Mountain View Road and Fort Russell neighborhood

- 6th Street north to the City limits between Polk Street and Mountain View Road and Fort Russell neighborhood Oct. 17 and 18 - 6th Street south to the Troy Highway and east to Mountain View Road and Indian Hills Addition

- 6th Street south to the Troy Highway and east to Mountain View Road and Indian Hills Addition Oct. 19 and 20 - everything east of Mountain View Road from the north to the south City Limits

While the water is being flushed, the city said there will be water in the roadway. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through the above areas.

Moscow residents should complete the following steps after City flushing activities are completed:

Residents with water softeners or whole house filters should perform a regular maintenance check after City flushing is complete. All residents are recommended to run cold water for 10 – 15 minutes to clear local lines. Following the cold-water process, it is recommended to run hot water for several minutes to ensure the lines are clear, especially before washing machines.

If water is discolored after running cold water, contact the Moscow Water Department at 208-882-3122, as this may require more localized flushing. You can also call the department with any questions or concerns.

