Water main break closes Freya between 22nd and Congress Avenue

These roads will be closed until approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Credit: City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Street crews are currently working on a water main break impacting south Freya Street.

According to the City of Spokane, Freya will be closed between 22nd and Congress Avenues until approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for repairs.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

