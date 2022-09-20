Water main break closes Freya between 22nd and Congress Avenue

These roads will be closed until approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Street crews are currently working on a water main break impacting south Freya Street.

According to the City of Spokane, Freya will be closed between 22nd and Congress Avenues until approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for repairs.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

TRAFFIC ALERT: South Freya Street

Crews are working on a water main break impacting south Freya Street. Freya will be closed between 22nd and Congress Avenues until approximately 4 pm Wednesday, Sept. 21 for repairs. Please follow detour signs and drive carefully. #SpokaneStreets pic.twitter.com/wLm7mrUtfS — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) September 20, 2022

