x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Some Pullman residents should boil water after a main water break

Over the weekend, a water main break in Pullman stopped water services in many homes. Water service is back up, but citizens should continue to boil their water.
Credit: KREM 2

PULLMAN, Wash. — After a water main break in the city of Pullman, the city scrambled to get it repaired. On Sunday, a fix was reported for the breach. Water service was reported back to homes and businesses as of Sunday morning.

According to the city of Pullman, residents living within the yellow boundary of the following map should continue to boil their water in case there is any dirt or germs still lingering in the water. 

Anyone living outside the boundary may boil their water but it is not necessary. People are also advised to look for water discoloration. For any tips on flushing dirty water, the Pullman city website has resources. 

Credit: City of Pullman

The city issued other precautions and warnings. Grand Avenue is open but still has heavy construction around it, so the city is advising drivers to be cautious around the area. The city is also looking for options to repave the streets. 

The city is continually testing the water to make sure it is safe for consumption and use. 

For details on how to properly boil your water for safe consumption, check out the details here.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington will lead subcommittee on prosecuting environmental crimes

Before You Leave, Check This Out