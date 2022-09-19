Some Pullman residents should boil water after a main water break

Over the weekend, a water main break in Pullman stopped water services in many homes. Water service is back up, but citizens should continue to boil their water.

PULLMAN, Wash. — After a water main break in the city of Pullman, the city scrambled to get it repaired. On Sunday, a fix was reported for the breach. Water service was reported back to homes and businesses as of Sunday morning.

According to the city of Pullman, residents living within the yellow boundary of the following map should continue to boil their water in case there is any dirt or germs still lingering in the water.

Anyone living outside the boundary may boil their water but it is not necessary. People are also advised to look for water discoloration. For any tips on flushing dirty water, the Pullman city website has resources.

The city issued other precautions and warnings. Grand Avenue is open but still has heavy construction around it, so the city is advising drivers to be cautious around the area. The city is also looking for options to repave the streets.

The city is continually testing the water to make sure it is safe for consumption and use.

For details on how to properly boil your water for safe consumption, check out the details here.

