$10 million invested into Idaho tourism for 2023

Nearly $2 million of that money has been granted to organizations in North Idaho.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — From showcasing area waterfalls and native mushrooms to invitations for rock climbing and snowshoeing adventures, area travel and tourism promotors have once again been rewarded for their work drawing visitors to North Idaho.

The Idaho Travel Council announced Wednesday it granted nearly $2 million to tourism nonprofits in North Idaho to market their cities, towns and regions as travel destinations.

"Idaho's tourism industry achieved another record year," Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said in a news release. "The major increase in funds for new tourism marketing and regional grants will expand awareness of Idaho as a spectacular travel destination and positively impact our communities and businesses across our state."

Over $10.3 million total has been awarded across Idaho, compared with over $9.4 million awarded in 2022 and more than $7.3 million in 2021.

"We keep bringing people in and it keeps rising," Coeur d'Alene Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director Mark Robitaille said Thursday. "It's a good cycle."

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.