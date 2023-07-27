Sports legends tee off in Coeur d'Alene for the Showcase Golf Tournament

General admissions tickets are still available online for $20.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Star athletes will tee off in Coeur d'Alene for the Showcase Golf Tournament.

The Showcase Golf Tournament is a celebrity fundraising event that benefits the Community Cancer Fund, at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course. General admissions tickets are still available online for $20.

The event will feature a Fan Zone for the general public. Families are welcome and food trucks, drinks and a beer garden will be at the Fan Zone. The Gonzaga Basketball Team will also sign autographs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parking for the event is available at North Idaho College. Spectators will be bused to the golf course.

More than 40 sport legends are scheduled to appear the event, including the following:

Tyler Johnson: Spokane Chiefs! NHL – currently plays for Chicago Blackhawks

Marcus Allen: NFL Hall of Fame – College Football Hall of Fame

Wayne Gretzky: NHL – Hockey Legend

Dustin Pedroia: MLB – Boston Red Sox

Byron Scott: NBA – 3 time NBA Champion with LA Lakers

Larry Fitzgerald: NFL – Phoenix Cardinals

Tim Brown: NFL Hall of Famer – Heisman Trophy Winner

Autograph sessions will be available for select celebrities. Celebrity participants will have a chance to win a $1 million prize if they sink a hole in one.

