Volunteers needed for Rosauers Open Golf Tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rosaurers Open Golf Tournament is in need of volunteers for its upcoming event.

The golf tournament takes place July 12 - July 16 at the Indian Canyon Golf Course. The tournament kicks off July 11 with a private kick-off event at Arbor Crest Winery.

Anyone looking to volunteer should be 14 years or older. No golf experience is necessary.

Proceeds from the event go directly to Vanessa Behan.

To sign up, click here.

