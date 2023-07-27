Osprey rescued in North Idaho after apparently being attacked by 2 adult Canada geese

“I guess he dove too close to this family of geese and two parents of the family attacked him,” Noss said. “They beat the tar out of him.”

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Dave Noss heard the loud and sudden splashing and fighting in the pond just out back of his Best Avenue home, he hurried to see what was happening.

What he saw the afternoon of July 17, he had never seen before.

An osprey was motionless in the water and two adult Canada geese were swimming away.

“I guess he dove too close to this family of geese and two parents of the family attacked him,” Noss said. “They beat the tar out of him.”

A neighbor, Tom Hudson, also hustled out. Both men looked across the pond and saw the osprey, its head in the water and feet up.

A strong wind blew the bird into some cattails on the shoreline. It remained still.

“He looked like he was dead,” Noss said. “We figured he was a goner.”

Just the same, Hudson called Birds of Prey Northwest, a nonprofit that has been rehabilitating injured birds at its St. Maries site for more than 25 years.

