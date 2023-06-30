'He's a great dog': Murphy the Coeur d'Alene fire station dog on the job

Murphy is calm, courageous and a leader of the Idaho Disaster Dogs team, which responds to emergency incidents such as building collapses or other disasters.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Murphy was 8 weeks old when he came to be with Cody Moore.

"He was absolutely crazy as a puppy," Moore said. "He was born without an off switch."

Fast-forward 10 years.

Murphy and Moore have been a search-and-rescue team for the past decade.

Moore, a Coeur d'Alene firefighter and paramedic, outlines the road that took Murphy from that wired puppy to the cool-under-fire yellow Labrador in his first book "Murphy Gets A Job," with illustrations by Tamara Markov.

It offers an up-close look at how the two trained together, shared a home, developed a bond and grew to look out for one another.

