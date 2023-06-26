Homelessness up slightly in North Idaho

That's according to the Point-in-Time Count, an annual national survey that provides a snapshot of homelessness on one day in January.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Homelessness increased 6% in Idaho's five northern counties from January 2022 to 2023.

That's according to the Point-in-Time Count, an annual national survey that provides a snapshot of homelessness on one day in January, using local strategies to count the homeless people in a region.

Donna Brundage, with St. Vincent de Paul North Idaho community outreach, helps coordinate the count in Idaho's Region 1, which comprises Bonner, Boundary, Benewah, Kootenai and Shoshone counties.

“This year, we did a lot more outreach in the outlying counties, because we’ve had a lot of difficulty getting to those counties in the past,” Brundage said.

To read the full article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

