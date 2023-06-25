North Idaho College awaits accreditation decision

If the college loses accreditation, it may be impossible to regain it.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The fate of North Idaho College is in the hands of the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities as the commission deliberates whether NIC will retain accreditation.

NIC President Nick Swayne, board chair Greg McKenzie and several college employees met with the commission Friday in Seattle for a hearing regarding NIC’s accreditation.

The commission will make a decision within 30 days. Possible outcomes could be negative, neutral or positive.

If the college loses accreditation, it may be impossible to regain it.

“I can tell you that the NWCCU basically said, ‘If you lose accreditation, the chances of coming back, the Phoenix plan, is really not a realistic hope,’” Swayne told community members at a public forum in May. “We’d have to figure out some other way of restoring education on this campus.”

To read the full article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.