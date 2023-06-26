CDA woman completes 16th Ironman as first local woman to finish

“I’m tired but I’m good,” she said with a smile, after embracing her best friend at the finish line

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Krista Lapan believes anyone can be an Ironman.

She would know. The Coeur d’Alene woman completed her 16th Ironman in 11 hours, 31 minutes and 49 seconds. She was the first local woman to finish Sunday.

“I’m tired but I’m good,” she said with a smile, after embracing her best friend at the finish line.

Lapan was one of more than 1,300 athletes who came from around the world to converge on Coeur d’Alene for Ironman 70.3. This is the 20th year of the race, which featured a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run throughout Coeur d’Alene.

To read the full article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.