Bonner County Sheriff's Office share what led to deadly Pend Oreille River boat crash

A June 28 single-boat crash that killed all four men on board was a result of alcohol use and excessive speed, the Bonner County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River river in Bonner County on June 28, killing all four men on the boat.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) released on Monday the cause that led the boat to capsize on the river with four men on board. The boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to the BCSO.

BCSO says the crash was caused by excessive speed likely complicated by gusty winds reported in the area at the time.

Evidence indicates the boat was traveling about 100 mph at the time of the accident, according to the press release. In addition, deputies determined that alcohol was also a contributing factor in the crash, according to the statement.

After the crash, one person was found dead, and the bodies of the three remaining individuals who went missing after their boat capsized were found days later.

The men who died in the crash were identified as Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede, Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede and John R. Shulte, 59, of Sandpoint. The sheriff's office says next of kin for all four men have been notified.

The vessel’s owner, Gregory Daiker, was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.228 BAC, which is over the legal limit of 0.08 BAC, as well as small levels of Diazepam, according to the press release.

Officials also determined the boat didn't have enough life jackets for the number of people onboard the vessel as required by law.

The BCSO, Marine Division and Dive Team were assisted in the search by the Idaho Fish & Game and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Sonar Team.

