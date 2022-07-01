Bodies of three remaining Pend Oreille River boat crash victims found

The boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. Next of kin for all four men in the crash have been notified.

Example video title will go here for this video

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has found the bodies of the three remaining individuals who went missing after their boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River.

All four men who died in the crash have been identified as Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede, Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede and John R. Shulte, 59, of Sandpoint. The sheriff's office says next of kin for all four men have been notified.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office, Marine Division and Dive Team were assisted in the search by the Idaho Fish & Game and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Sonar Team.

The boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). One person was found dead and three others are currently missing.

The sheriff's office and those who assisted offered their condolences to the families and friends of the four men.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.