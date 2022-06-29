1 dead, 3 missing after boat capsizes near Pend Oreille River

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the capsize is currently under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

THAMA, Idaho — One person is dead and three others are missing after a boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River near Thama, Idaho.

The boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). One person was found dead and three others are currently missing.

Marine Division and Dive teams are currently searching for the missing people. Idaho state resources are also on scene.

The names of the missing people are not being released at this time.

BCSO said the cause of the capsize is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.