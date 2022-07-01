North Idaho adding extra DUI patrols for the Fourth of July holiday weekend

Idaho State Police will be on the highways and lakes watching for impaired drivers during the holiday weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It only takes a second for a day of fun to turn deadly.

That’s why area law enforcement agencies are reminding North Idahoans to drive sober this holiday weekend.

Idaho State Police will join the North Idaho DUI Task Force to conduct extra patrols through July 4, seeking to stop impaired drivers before a crash occurs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“Gathering together with our families is part of what makes holidays so important to many of us,” ISP Lt. Allen Ashby said in a news release. “That’s why we’re asking everyone to celebrate responsibly.”

ISP Sgt. Justin Scotch noted that it’s safe and simple to get a sober ride while celebrating Independence Day.

“There’s really no excuse for not calling a friend or using a taxi or ride share service,” he said. “Most folks make the right choice and we’re grateful for those who choose not to get behind the wheel if they’re impaired.”

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division will also work with the North Idaho DUI Task Force to conduct extra patrols on the water and around the county’s boat launches.

Marine patrols reportedly resulted in 53 arrests for operating under the influence during the 2021 boating season.