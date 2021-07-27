Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered 5-year-old boy

The boy was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with a Minecraft picture on it, dark blue boxer briefs and sandals.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Idaho State Police and Fruitland Police Department are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who they believe to be endangered.

Michael Vaughan was last seen in in the area southwest 9th and Arizona in Fruitland, Idaho on Tuesday.

Vaughan is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3'7" and weighs about 50 pounds.