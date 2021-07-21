Police searching for missing Spokane teen

Kayleigh Kelly is 16 years old and has been missing since July 18.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who has been missing since July 18.

According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, Kayleigh Kelly is white, 5'2" and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was missing from Spokane.

Spokane Sheriff's Department and Washington State Patrol urge anyone with information about Kelly to the Spokane Sheriff’s Department at (509) 456-2233. They can also call the Washington State Patrol's Missing Persons Unit at 1-800-543-5678. They can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).