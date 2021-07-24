Spokane Police are searching for a missing 79-year-old man

McMorris suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's, according to his family.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department is asking for public help in finding a 79-year-old man.

Gary McMorris went missing from his south hill residence and police were alerted around 11:34 a.m. on Saturday. This prompted a silver alert to go into effect.

McMorris left in his car which is a 2005 Chevy Impala, Washington State license plate AFS1169.

The family stated he might try to go to Newport Washington but aren't sure.

McMorris' Family stated he left the residence around 6 p.m. yesterday headed towards the casino. His vehicle was last seen at 6 a.m. this morning on Hayford Rd headed eastbound. It's unknown what McMorris was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you see the vehicle or Mr. McMorris please call crime check at 456-2233.