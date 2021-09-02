Spokane shelter system adds extra capacity amid cold snap

The shelter system will prioritize placing those who are at the highest risk of COVID-19 in hotels and motels during the cold snap, according to a press release.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane announced Tuesday it's adding extra capacity to homeless shelters ahead of an expected cold snap in the Inland Northwest.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing across the Inland Northwest this week. Spokane is expected to see the coldest temperatures since Oct. 25 which had a low temperature of 13 degrees. The forecasted low temperatures for Thursday and Friday are in the single digits.

The City of Spokane plans to create extra capacity in shelters by placing people who are at the highest risk of COVID-19 in hotels and motels during the cold snap, according the Communications Manager for Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services Kristin Davis. This will allow the city to balance their cold weather emergency response with COVID-19 protocols.

The city would normally partner with UGM to create extra shelter capacity during below freezing temperatures, but that option isn't available due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the UGM shelter, Davis said.

Shelter capacity has been consistently near or below capacity for several weeks based on reports from shelter providers, according to the city. The City was able to find accommodation for some families experiencing homelessness with Catholic Charities and Family Promise of Spokane.

“Spaces have remained available in the shelter system and we are accessing all available resources to accommodate additional need this week as temperatures drop,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “I appreciate the work our community providers continue while they remain in a COVID-19 response environment while adjusting to winter weather patterns.”

The City of Spokane is currently covering the $2 entry fee for Truth Ministries which opens up 75 spaces for men seeking overnight shelter. Other locations are adding spaces and flexing check-in times where they can increase capacity while maintaining COVID-19 protocols, Davis said.

Catholic Charities and Family Promise of Spokane worked with the City to redirect some resources for families based on decreasing demand to focus on 24 hour services for adults.

Current shelter and warming center operations include:

Emergency Shelters:

House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

Truth Ministries – 1910 E Sprague Ave

The Way Out – 55 W Mission Ave

Cannon Shelter – 527 S Cannon St

City Church – 1047 W Garland Ave

Hope House for Women –312 W 8th Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

YWCA Shelter for Domestic Violence - call 509-326-2255

Open Doors Family Shelter – 2002 E. Mission

UGM Men’s Shelter – 1224 E. Trent

UGM for Women & Children – 1515 E. Illinois Ave

Drop-In Day Centers:

Women’s Hearth – 920 W 2nd Ave

City Gate – 170 S Madison St.

Cup of Cool Water (ages 24 & under) – 1106 W 2nd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens (13 to 17-years-old) – 525 W 2nd Ave

Open Doors for Families – 2002 E Mission