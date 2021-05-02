COVID-19 outbreak halts intakes at Spokane UGM Men's Shelter

The shelter experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases with more than 70 people testing positive since Christmas. As of Thursday, there were 30 active cases.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Union Gospel Mission Men’s Shelter in Spokane announced it is closed to new intakes in order to stem the spread of COVID-19, the organization said in a press release Thursday.

UGM Director of Marketing and Communications Barbara Comito said in the release that the shelter experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases with more than 70 people testing positive since Christmas. She said as of Thursday, there were 30 active cases.

According to the press release, five shelter staff are out due to COVID-19, including the shelter manager and director of ministries.

Comito said since the begin of the pandemic, extra sanitation precautions were added to their cleaning policies. The shelter also reduced bed capacity, dining capacity and encouraged mask wearing. They’ve also adjusted sleeping arrangements, dining arrangements and air filtration, the press release says.

The UGM men’s shelter has been averaging 70 to 80 new intakes a month during the pandemic, according to the press release. UGM expects the impact over the next two weeks might be 30 to 40 additional individuals needing shelter.