Spokane law enforcement hands out notices with intention to close I-90 homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Behavioral Health Units with the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office handed out notices telling I-90 homeless campers the camp is closing.

The notice comes with a full list of different shelter services and housing alternatives for people living at the camp, including the recently opened Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC).

According to Spokane County Sheriff Corporal Mark Gregory, city and county BHU units went to the camp to help connect people there with resources to transition out of homelessness.

Gregory said the units were met at the gate by people in charge of the camp who kept them from going inside for 10-15 mins. They eventually got in and tried to talk to people living there, Gregory said, while others yelled at them and called them liars.

Gregory says the camp is going to "be gone sooner rather than later" and they hope they're able to connect people with services.

Washington State Department of Transportation released a statement condemning the city and county's actions as "extremely disappointing."

"After the exciting news of the Catalyst project yesterday and soon having the ability to get more people into housing, the actions today is only instilling fear into those who are there," WSDOT said in a statement.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced his intentions to clear the homeless encampment known as "Camp Hope" back in September 2022. Knezovich had initially wanted to have the camp cleared by mid-October.

"We're going to inundate the camp with as much help as we can from all kinds of angles," Knezovich said in an exclusive interview with KREM 2 in September. "Mental health, drug addictions you name it, and help people get out of there."

According to Knezovich, the camp is scheduled to close before Christmas this year.

