Gov. Inslee tours Catalyst Housing project prior to opening

The goal of the Catalyst Housing project is to provide temporary housing that will help people transition into more permanent housing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined other state leaders in a tour of the Catalyst building Monday morning. The Catalyst Housing project is expected to open later this week and provide 100 beds.

Inslee stood with the Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation and Catholic Charities, calling the Catalyst project a smart investment that supports many new shots at life.

"This is going to be a big step forward to providing housing so the folks in Camp Hope can go to a better long-term solution so that place won't be necessary anymore," Inslee said. "We look forward to that as fast as humanly possible."

State funding to clear the encampment near I-90 is being used to open the Catalyst project. Case managers at the camp are already referring people to the 100 beds available.

Participants at the Catalyst will have access to a team of case managers and peer specialists on site. In fact, there is an office for this team on each residential floor. It's a method that brings resources to the people staying here.

"Staff are super excited to have this proximity to their clients and be able to work closely day in and day out," Dawn Kinder, Catholic Charities chief stabilization officer said.

Each residential floor has an office like this where "participants" staying at the Catalyst can connect with a Peer specialist and case manager on site. This is a new approach to bringing the resources to the people rather than sending them out to the resources.

Catholic Charities has eight full time security officers. CEO Rob McCann said there will be at least two officers on site at all times. Advanced security cameras are also on site--ensuring only staff and Catalyst residents are given access to the building.

