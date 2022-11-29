x
Homeless

Small trailer catches fire at I-90 homeless camp, no injuries reported

Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia told KREM 2 the homeless camp is not being evacuated at this time.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are responding to the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street where a trailer has reportedly caught on fire.

Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia told KREM 2 the homeless camp is not being evacuated at this time.

Ryan Overton with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) told KREM 2 no people were inside the trailer. A dog was inside the trailer but made it out safely. No other injuries were reported.

The trailer will be removed from the homeless camp. It is not known when the fire started or what caused it. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Spokane city and County leaders point fingers at state for dragging out I-90 camp timeline

