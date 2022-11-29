Small trailer catches fire at I-90 homeless camp, no injuries reported

Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia told KREM 2 the homeless camp is not being evacuated at this time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are responding to the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street where a trailer has reportedly caught on fire.

Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia told KREM 2 the homeless camp is not being evacuated at this time.

Ryan Overton with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) told KREM 2 no people were inside the trailer. A dog was inside the trailer but made it out safely. No other injuries were reported.

The trailer will be removed from the homeless camp. It is not known when the fire started or what caused it.

#BREAKING Mini-RV at Camp Hope catches fire. Looks like Spokane Fire has put out the fire @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/ScftlrGwBc — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) November 29, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.