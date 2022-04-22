'We're people': People living in homeless encampment react to city solutions

KREM 2 asked 21 people at the homeless encampment, commonly referred to as Camp Hope, the same five questions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope, is getting attention from the City of Spokane and neighbors looking for solutions.

From the outside looking in, the camp is full of tents and RVs. But, from the inside, it's full of people. Kaleb Williams is one of those people who has lived in his RV at the camp for three weeks.

"We're people. Could be your son, your daughter, your wife, your neighbor, anyone," Williams said.

We spoke to 21 residents at the camp, asking each of them the same five questions about the City of Spokane's potential solutions. Here's a breakdown of the responses:

Would you use a large shelter if the city opened one?

43% yes

57% no

Would you use tiny homes?

100% yes

Which would you prefer between a shelter, tiny homes or a spot for tents?

5% Shelter

81% Tiny homes

14% Spot for tent

Do you feel safe at the camp?

66% yes

33% no

Do you have access to services to help you out of homelessness?