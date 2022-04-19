Spokane City Council restarts provider selection process for new homeless shelter

According to the city, the process will start over after a "conflict of interest and a breach of the process".

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a press release, Spokane City Council announced that they will be restarting the process to select a provider for a new night-by-night drop-in shelter.

According to the city, the process will start over after a "conflict of interest and a breach of the process".

In the release, Spokane City Council said that The Continuum of Care board was asked to review responses to the Request for Proposals for a shelter operator, which was issued on March 10. While the board's RFP committee reviewed and scored the proposals and made a recommendation for the whole board to review, the voting and recommendation process from the full board to Community, Housing and Human Services was never completed.

“Homelessness and the process of selecting a provider to meet the basic shelter needs of those in crisis is an emotionally charged challenge the City has been working exhaustively to meet,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “It’s really disheartening to get this far and to have it disrupted by even the potential appearance of outside influence in this competitive process.”

Concerns about the process were also brought up by city council members during Monday's legislative session.

“The decision to start over was the right one even if it was extremely difficult because it potentially delays the opening of needed additional shelter space and hurts those who need help the most,” Woodward said.