Spokane City Council discusses criteria for low-barrier shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members held a study session Thursday to discuss establishing a criteria for future low-barrier shelter spaces.

This proposed shelter criteria is the brainchild of Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs and Council member Lori Kinnear following testimony from Monday night's council meeting.

According to the draft version of the resolution, it includes limiting the daily shelter bed spaces to 120 while allowing for surge space during extreme weather events. Overall, the criteria calls for a dedicated space on site for local resources to help people transition out of homelessness and a provision for 24/7 security.

"It's not meant as a final copy, it is meant to illicit conversation," Kinnear said in Thursday's study session.

During this conversation, Council member Michael Cathcart expressed concerns with limiting the shelter beds to 120.

"You would need at least three of these to address the illegal camping in East Central and have an opportunity for those folks who move to a different location," Cathcart said. "I don't know where you're going to find three shelters in the next few weeks. And so I think that that puts us in a really bad position."

The Trent shelter site was estimated to provide 250 beds. Cathcart believes that site could address the need for housing for those staying at .

But some council members believe that's too many people at one site.

"250 just seemed really too high because we've done it and it's failed and I didn't want to repeat our mistakes," Kinnear said. "What we were hearing was people don't want to be jammed in. And we've seen two failures already with HOC and the Convention Center."