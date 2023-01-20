Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair

Supplies and services will be available for those in need on Wednesday, Jan. 25th.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week.

Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness.

"Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in need," said Ali Norris, the Executive Director for Mission Community Outreach.

Several organizations and volunteers have gathered supplies throughout the month to go toward the Homeless Connect Resource Fair.

One of the locations with its doors open and collecting donation drop-offs is Peer Spokane. The non-profit accumulated dozens of bags that will all be available at the resource fair.

Norris says the outreach efforts are vital.

"So we're really glad that we're able to get the community behind us to collect winter clothing and blankets," Norris explained.

Spokane Homeless Connect has been giving back for 11 years and expects thousands of people to benefit from the services offered.

Along with supplies that will be available, vendors will be on-site and provide opportunities like housing, employment, and skill training programs.

Those who take on the responsibility of spreading awareness about the event believe these resources could seriously change someone's life.

"Everybody deserves warm clothing, a warm place to live and to be treated like everyone else. This event shows they are loved and appreciated," Norris said.

The resource fair will be hosted at the Spokane Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25th from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

