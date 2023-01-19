Hope House to remain open through end of 2023

Hope House Women's Shelter received enough funding from the Dept. of Commerce and city of Spokane to remain open until Dec. 31, 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a wave of uncertainty going into 2023, the Hope House Women's Shelter has received enough funding to remain open through Dec. 31, 2023.

The news comes after the Hope House shelter announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of January, meaning the loss of 100 shelter beds in the middle of winter.

In November, Spokane City Council voted unanimously on a resolution that aimed to prioritize funding for the Hope House shelter and current shelter providers in the city's 2023 budget. The council voted to use some of the $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for homeless capital and operations needs.

In December, the Washington State Department of Commerce awarded $330,000 through its Right of Way Initiative to support the Hope House for the next six months.

After that funding was announced, KREM 2 confirmed with Hope House on Thursday that the shelter received enough funding to remain open through the end of 2023.

"The Washington State Department of Commerce provided funding to remain open until the end of June 2023 and the remaining funds were awarded from the City of Spokane’s competitive Request For Proposal (RFP) process for shelter operators," said Rae-Lynn Barden, Hope House's marketing and communications director. "These funds support the daily operations of the shelter plus housing and mental health for the women in our community."

In the past year, Hope House provided emergency shelter and housing services to more than 600 women. Volunteers of America (VOA) said Hope House also helped 18% of those women transition into stable and permanent housing.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.