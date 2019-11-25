Editor's Note: The above video is a report on the warming center meeting requirements necessary to open.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane said on Monday that Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit running the South Cannon Street warming center, can't pay for repairs necessary to expand its capacity.

The warming center opened on Saturday with a limited capacity of 30 people. Jewels Helping Hands spokesperson Tanya Riordan said this is due to only one section of the building being up to code, as the rest of the building is waiting on an exit sign to be rewired and for a door to be replaced.

KREM's Shayna Waltower the city arrived at the warming center to rewire the exit signs at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday. She said the work should be finished in several hours.

Jewels Helping Hands had previously said they could pay for a contractor to complete the work quicker than the city's contractors have taken.

But City of Spokane spokesperson Kirsten Davis said the city doesn't want the nonprofit to make the repairs because the project is city-funded.

"When it comes to projects through the city, we have to protect those funds. We are using taxpayer money for this, so it has to be something that we do directly," Davis said.

Davis also said the door may be replaced by the first week of December instead of the original estimation of mid-December.

Riordan also said its taken the city weeks to make simple renovations.

Concerns surrounding nonprofit before warming center opening

The City of Spokane required Jewels Helping Hands to get theft insurance after it learned Jewels Helping Hands Treasurer Brian Green had previously served time in prison for embezzling $100,000 during his time with U.S. Foods.

The city then ordered the nonprofit to vacate the warming center on Nov. 8 after it received a "serious concern" about Jewels Helping Hands leader Julie Garcia. KREM learned that this concern related to a first-degree attempted theft issue during her time with in-home care provider Comfort Keepers. The charge was dropped in 2015 due to Garcia suffering from chronic medical issues, according to court documents.

The shelter was initially set to open in early November, but was then pushed back to Nov. 22. The shelter opened on Nov. 23.

Other shelters in Spokane

City of Spokane spokesperson Marlene Feist told KREM that the city is changing its shelter plan for the winter by focusing more on shelters operated by nonprofits and less on warming centers.

After last winter, the city evaluated operations and made corrections for future warming center and shelter, according to Davis.

The following is a full list of services available for those experiencing homelessness in Spokane:

Emergency Shelter:

House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

Hope House for Women – 111 W. 3rd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

YWCA Shelter for Domestic Violence (call 509-326-2255)

Open Doors Family Shelter – 2002 E. Mission

UGM Men’s Shelter – 1224 E. Trent

UGM for Women & Children – 1515 E. Illinois Ave

Drop-In Day Centers:

Women’s Hearth (for women) – 920 W. 2nd Ave

City Gate – 170 S. Madison St.

House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

Cup of Cool Water (ages 24 & under) -1106 W. 2nd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

Open Doors for Families – 2002 E. Mission

